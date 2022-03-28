Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,595 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 640,874 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 709,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.