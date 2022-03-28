Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,248,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock worth $1,529,723. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

TMHC traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

