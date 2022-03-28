Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.26. 3,101,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.11 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

