Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:BMI opened at $99.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,543,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,881,000 after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Badger Meter by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

