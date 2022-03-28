BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BABB stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.07. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

