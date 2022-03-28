B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Ian Maclean Sells 6,941 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,184.58.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.99. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.