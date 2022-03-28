B. Riley Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.