Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,861 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 3,635.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 148,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 13.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,144,000 after acquiring an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 3,978.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ BILI opened at $28.38 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.