Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $219.57 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

