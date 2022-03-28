Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,403 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,632 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.