Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $76,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 848,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $74.37 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

