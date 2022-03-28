Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,707,000 after buying an additional 624,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $78.70 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

