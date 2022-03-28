AVITA Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,845 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,706% compared to the typical volume of 49 call options.

NASDAQ RCEL traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 76.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

