Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

