Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 73.5% in March

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 588,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 563,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.50. 793,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,813. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

