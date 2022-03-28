Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 236 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,828,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,476. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $100.95.

