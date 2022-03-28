Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 256,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,016,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after purchasing an additional 202,520 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.05. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

