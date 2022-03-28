Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9,521.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $57.33.

