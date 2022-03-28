Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $9,315,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR stock traded down $11.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.42. 412,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.57. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

