Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after buying an additional 879,170 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 32,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUSC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,472 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.