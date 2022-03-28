Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Simon Property Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,639,000 after purchasing an additional 120,432 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $130.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

