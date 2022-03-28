Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

