Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.67. 599,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

