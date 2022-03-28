Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.