Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

