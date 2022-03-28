Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 18 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,556.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,486.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,662.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

