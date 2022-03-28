Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,103 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.14) to GBX 4,850 ($63.85) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.67) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

