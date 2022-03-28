Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,882 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 388,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 125,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 122,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $49.44 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33.

