AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTO. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 42.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.