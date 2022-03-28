Austin Asset Management Co Inc Takes $588,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.03 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

