Austin Asset Management Co Inc Takes $588,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.03 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.
Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Depot (HD)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.