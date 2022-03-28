Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ AY opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -676.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 247,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 68,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $19,399,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

