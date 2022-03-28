Athira Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Athira Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATHA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $475.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

