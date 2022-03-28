Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby Sells 36,400 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$83,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,597,733.

TSE:ATH traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.19. 6,328,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,680,812. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Athabasca Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.56.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

