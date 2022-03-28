Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

AIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $184.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a 52-week low of $139.89 and a 52-week high of $184.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

