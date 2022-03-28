Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 67.9% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,914,900 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the February 28th total of 4,118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,006.5 days.
Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF)
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.