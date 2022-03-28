Assemble Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.08 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00035715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00110685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

