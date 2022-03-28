ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $13.30 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

