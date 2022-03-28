ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $687.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.