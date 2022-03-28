ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Releases Earnings Results

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.86 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 320,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 425.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

