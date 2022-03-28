ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $64.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

