Arianee Market Cap Reaches $14.92 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and $76,815.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.90 or 0.07093103 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.36 or 0.99760636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.