Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.43 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

