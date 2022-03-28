Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 3.8%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.34. 4,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 655,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.