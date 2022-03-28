Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 305.28%.

About Archrock (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.