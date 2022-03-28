Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. 287,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.33. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

