Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.6% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

