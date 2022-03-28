Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,471,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,036,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.