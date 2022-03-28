Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Apple by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 64,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 21,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 52,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

