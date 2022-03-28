Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.