Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,683,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $238,199,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 114,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.